Real Betis big winners from Palace signing Riad

Real Betis were the selling club of Chadi Riad, it has been revealed.

The Morocco defender signed for Crystal Palace this week.

Riad had spent the past season on-loan at Real Betis from Barcelona.

TMW says Betis signed the stopper outright before selling him onto the Eagles.

Betis paid Barca €3m for the youngster before selling him onto Palace for €15m.