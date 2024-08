Marquez delighted for Barcelona kids after back-to-back tour wins

Former Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez is delighted for the club's kids after their impressive US tour.

A young Barca team has defeated Manchester City and Real Madrid so far in the US.

And Marquez posted to social media: "What a pleasure it is to watch the Barça kids play."

Marquez left the Barca Atletic post last month to become Javier Aguirre's No2 with Mexico.

Barca coach Hansi Flick has taken 15 youngsters from the B and Juvenil A teams with him to the US.