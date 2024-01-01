Paz happy scoring for Real Madrid in Barcelona

Nico Paz was happy scoring for Real Madrid in their preseason friendly defeat to Barcelona.

Real lost 2-1 on Saturday in New Jersey.

Paz said afterwards: "Very happy to have been able to help the team, quite happy. It is true that we have not been able to win, but we have fought at all times. We're left with that.

"It is normal, at La Fabrica we have players more than capable of helping the first team and it is being demonstrated.

"I was in front, I didn't even have to go in for the corner, but I saw that there was a lot of space at the far post and I went in, the ball came to me and went in.

"I am in Madrid to help when I am needed, happy with all the minutes that I can get and prepared to take advantage of them. My goal is to continue improving, like last year, and be available for whatever the first team requires."