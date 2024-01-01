Barcelona coach Flick: Valle did great job on Vinicius Jr

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was pleased with Alex Valle in their victory over Real Madrid in New Jersey.

Valle impressed against Real star Vinicius Jr in the 2-1 preseason win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Flick said afterwards: "He did a great job, and he can play on the right as well as the left.

"Both (Alejandro) Balde and Héctor (Fort) also did very well.

"It's great to have these 17, 16 and 18 year old players. They are doing things very well and taking advantage of their opportunities.

"It's always great to play against Real Madrid."