Marcelo's son Enzo renews with Real Madrid and continues to write his own legacy

Marcelo, a Real Madrid legend with five Champions League titles, has seen his son extend his contract with the Spanish giants for another season.

On the day that the Santiago Bernabéu said goodbye to Marcelo, he was accompanied by his entire family, including his son Enzo Alves, who at just 15 is one of the most promising young players at Real Madrid. He has already made his debut for the Juvenil B team and scored a goal for the Spanish youth team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He's not a defender like his father, he plays as a striker and has shown since arriving at La Fábrica that he is a natural goalscorer. His speed, physique and ability to play in the air, facilitated by his height, are his most notable qualities.

Now Real Madrid have confirmed their faith in him by offering him a contract extension, which the Spanish-Brazilian celebrated on his Instagram account: "Another year in white. Proud to keep wearing this shirt. Hala Madrid!"

During the signing of this new commitment, Enzo was accompanied by his mother, Clarice Alves; his father, Marcelo, who is taking advantage of his retirement to be always present; his younger brother, Liam; and his agent and uncle Caio Alves.