Endrick insists no Real Madrid regrets

Endrick insists he's happy at Real Madrid.

The former Palmeiras striker has battled for minutes so far this season.

But Endrick says: "I'm playing here with a lot of talents who can be declared as the best in the world. It's amazing to have them all by my side, helping me, but I have to improve in every exercise to be at their level, not only in the matches, but also in training.

“Being part of Real Madrid is an honour, but also a challenge."

Endrick also told UOL: "Here I learned a lot about the intensity of the matches, but not only that.

"With so much talent around me and against me, it is possible to learn different solutions, combining skills and movements with my teammates. Here I can count on something special every time."