Man Utd winger Antony already in Seville to sign for Real Betis

While his imminent new team-mates are in Mallorca, where they will play on Saturday, Manchester United winger Antony arrived in Seville on Friday night to sign with Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

"Very happy". That is the phrase that said with a huge smile on his face ahead of signing for the green and white team outside the clinic where he has passed the medical examination.

Advertisement Advertisement

After extending his stay at Manchester United to complete a final game requested by Rúben Amorim, Antony was given permission to travel to the Andalusian capital and sign his loan contract.

The Brazilian will join compatriots Vitor Roque and Natan in a Betis side in need of reinforcements after losing Assane Diao and Rui Silva in the winter transfer window, and the likes of Nabil Fekir and Rodri in the summer.