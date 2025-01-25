Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Pablo signs new Real Betis deal with debut closer
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Man Utd winger Antony already in Seville to sign for Real Betis

César Suárez
Antony, posing for the media in Seville.
Antony, posing for the media in Seville.Flashscore
While his imminent new team-mates are in Mallorca, where they will play on Saturday, Manchester United winger Antony arrived in Seville on Friday night to sign with Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

"Very happy". That is the phrase that said with a huge smile on his face ahead of signing for the green and white team outside the clinic where he has passed the medical examination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After extending his stay at Manchester United to complete a final game requested by Rúben Amorim, Antony was given permission to travel to the Andalusian capital and sign his loan contract.

The Brazilian will join compatriots Vitor Roque and Natan in a Betis side in need of reinforcements after losing Assane Diao and Rui Silva in the winter transfer window, and the likes of Nabil Fekir and Rodri in the summer.

Mentions
AntonyAmorim RubenBetisLaLiga
Related Articles
Palmeiras make offer for Barcelona striker Roque
Nigerian great Finidi George urges "disrespected" Iheanacho to leave Sevilla
Villa defender Moreno linked with Real Betis this month as Forest loan could be cut short