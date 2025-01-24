Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Andrey Santos and PSG? Why Chelsea need to be wary...
Napoli and Man Utd at deadlock over Garnacho valuation
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract

Nigerian great Finidi George urges "disrespected" Iheanacho to leave Sevilla

Carlos Volcano
Nigerian great Finidi George urges "disrespected" Iheanacho to leave Sevilla
Nigerian great Finidi George urges "disrespected" Iheanacho to leave SevillaLaLiga
Nigerian great Finidi George has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to leave Sevilla.

The former Real Betis star has been left unimpressed by the way Kelechi has been treated at Sevilla.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker signed as a free agent over the summer after leaving Leicester City.

"Kelechi has been disrespected in many ways," Finidi said in an interview with Africa Foot.

"They had high expectations of him when he arrived, but it hasn't been long and they haven't given him enough time to adapt.

"He should leave Sevilla if good offers come his way."

Mentions
LaLigaIheanacho KelechiGeorge FinidiBetisLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa defender Moreno linked with Real Betis this month as Forest loan could be cut short
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on Borussia Dortmund shortlist
Real Betis keeper Adrian backing move for Man Utd winger Antony: He has that magic