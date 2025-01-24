Nigerian great Finidi George urges "disrespected" Iheanacho to leave Sevilla

Nigerian great Finidi George has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to leave Sevilla.

The former Real Betis star has been left unimpressed by the way Kelechi has been treated at Sevilla.

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker signed as a free agent over the summer after leaving Leicester City.

"Kelechi has been disrespected in many ways," Finidi said in an interview with Africa Foot.

"They had high expectations of him when he arrived, but it hasn't been long and they haven't given him enough time to adapt.

"He should leave Sevilla if good offers come his way."