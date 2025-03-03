Real Madrid chief scout Calafat watching Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid are watching Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The Daily Mail reports Real Madrid have the young England international on their radar.

The Spanish giants' chief scout Juni Calafat is a big admirer and Real have had Wharton watched over the past 12 months.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are also said to have the 21-year-old on their list of potential signings.

Crystal Palace are said to be asking for at least £70m to sell Wharton.

The midfielder has a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

