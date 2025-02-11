Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Manchester United want to bring Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez back to the city next season.

The former Manchester City striker, reports Okdiario, is set to be subject of a massive bid from their local rivals.

United intend to offer £120m to Atletico for the Argentina international.

However, Alvarez has little interest in such a move - despite the money involved.

Indeed, it's suggested he would only return to England if City and Pep Guardiola pushed to bring him back.

Alvarez is happy in Madrid and particularly playing for coach Diego Simeone. After 34 appearances this season, Alvarez boasts 16 goals and 3 assists.