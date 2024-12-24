Tribal Football
Man Utd plan Athletic Bilbao raid for Williams

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd plan Athletic Bilbao raid for Williams
Man Utd plan Athletic Bilbao raid for WilliamsLaLiga
Manchester United are said to be assessing the situation of Nico Williams at Athletic Club.

The Basque team are set to cash in on the winger, likely in the summer transfer window.

Per El Desmarque, United may be looking at Williams as a Marcus Rashford replacement.

The Old Trafford club are hoping to sell the forward in January or in the offseason.

Rashford is not in the good graces of manager Ruben Amorim, who has kept him out of his last few squads.

Nico Williams managed 19 assists in 37 games last season, while he has two goals and five assists in 23 games this term.

