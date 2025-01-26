DONE DEAL: Real Betis land Man Utd winger Antony

Real Betis have completed the signing of Manchester United winger Antony.

Antony has joined Betis on-loan to the end of the season, with the LaLiga club covering the majority of his wages.

The Brazil international said in a message to fans: "Hello Beticos.

"It's my first time visiting this stadium with this kit. I'm really excited.

"It's a really nice and big stadium. I'm looking forward to playing here and representing you all."