Vinicius Jr: Taunting Man City fans just motivated me more

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr says the taunts of Manchester City fans only acted as motivation on Tuesday night.

Home fans reminded Vini Jr of being beaten by City midfielder Rodri to the Ballon d'Or title earlier this season during their Champions League playoff.

But Real finished 3-2 winners in the first-leg, with Vini Jr named man-of-the-match.

He said afterwards, "It wasn't bad, I put in a good performance from the first half. We defended really well, it doesn't matter who scores or who gets Player of the Match, we're all here to do big things for this shirt and to put Madrid at the very top.

"At times the opposing fans do things which spur me on to put in a great performance. I did that again here tonight and we managed to win the game. We have to get back to Madrid and our fans will make it special. They know our history and what we're capable of in this competition. This is the fifth time we've come to play in Manchester. We have to keep going, there are still 90 minutes to play.

“The most important thing today was to win, it doesn't matter how. This competition has that something special, I hope we can keep going.

“There are lots of games left to play. The return leg will be tough but we have to keep this up and defend like we did tonight to ensure another magical night in front of our fans."

