Man Utd great Cantona: I love the way Yamal plays

Manchester United great Eric Canton admits he's a fan of Barcelona whizkid Lamine Yamal.

Just turned 17, Yamal is now a Euros winner with Spain.

Cantona told The Athletic: "I love the way he plays for Spain, and it's nice to have this type of player, because you never know what he'll do. A player who surprises everyone every time.

"He has great vision, great technique and makes the right decision. I love him."

“Sometimes I watch a game just to observe a player,” continues Cantona. "Spain has good, great players, obviously. But I would say that no one is like him.

"When you see Lamine Yamal, you really feel that the ball is a friend. Indeed, that it is a sister."