Man City, Villa following Espanyol fullback El Hilali

Espanyol fullback Omar El Hilali is attracting interest from England.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Manchester City are all watching El Hilali this season, says Mundo Deportivo.

El Hilali played a key role with Espanyol in last season's promotion winning campaign and has impressed this term in the Primera.

He has a contract to 2027, which carries a €15m buyout clause.

El Hilali, 21, made his debut for Espanyol as a 17 year-old.