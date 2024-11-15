Jofre delighted inking new Espanyol contract

Espanyol winger Jofre Carreras has signed a new contract.

Jofre, outstanding for Espanyol so far this season, has put pen to paper on a deal to 2029.

He said, "I am very happy for myself and for my people. It is a huge pride and a great satisfaction.

"I am very happy and I want to continue growing. I believe in myself a lot and this was my objective, I was clear about it.

"I still have things to improve, I think the management is good, I have taken a step forward and I am growing.”