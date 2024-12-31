Man City midfielder Rodri makes Navas farewell: An example in many ways

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night for Jesus Navas' farewell.

Rodri played with the former City midfielder for club and country.

He said before the farewell ceremony: "He means many things. Simplicity, professionalism, lifelong love for a shirt, love for a country... He is an example in many ways. An example in every sense. An example of values.

"I try to learn from people like him and acquire his values ​​for myself. A player who has been at that level for so long and with exemplary behaviour is unique."

Navas retires as the most successful player in the history of the Spanish national team.

Rodri also said, "He is the only one who has been able to win with both generations. He has been very important outside and inside because they were very young lads and he was the only one who had won something important.

"He showed us the way, the discipline in a tournament like the Eurocup, he let go a bit more and is an example in every sense. Winning with him is more special. He has something. The Sevilla fans know it.

"I am going to miss him a lot. When I retire he told me that he will wait for me on the bike . I wish him the best in his new stage, he will be very surrounded and I hope he does very well."