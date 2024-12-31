Sevilla great Navas delivers emotional farewell to sold-out Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla great Jesus Navas delivered an emotional farewell address to home fans on Monday night.

A sold-out Sanchez-Pizjuan said goodbye to the club captain as he hangs up the boots.

Advertisement Advertisement

Addressing the crowd, Navas declared: "A new day begins. Good afternoon to everyone and thank you for joining me and sharing all this time together. Today we close a life playing football, enjoying the ball . Getting up, going to training, sharing hours in the changing room, enjoying the grass, touching the ball, travelling, matches... up to 705 with my Sevilla, 39 more with Sevilla Atlético, whose honour I have of having them play in the stadium that bears my name, 183 matches in four years in all competitions with City and 61 with my national team, divided into 56 with the senior team and five with the under-21s . Lucky to lift trophies.

"Wherever I played I have shared titles but they have not changed my behaviour at all because I am still a simple guy and a fan of my Sevilla Football Club. The new day is going to be difficult for me, that is why I want to start by thanking Pablo Blanco for his eye , who called me to make my debut as a Sevilla player at 15 years old and, although it may seem unbelievable, the road has not been easy for me. long, on the contrary , it has even seemed short to me. Playing football for me is the best, I enjoy it and that is why I have reached 29. I live to give joy to my Sevilla and to the Spanish fans and if it had not been for the hip, I would have continued , take that for granted. That is why it was very difficult for me to say 'this is over' but it is not something new. I had accumulated four years with this ailment and honestly I could not take it anymore.

"When I recount the games played, I did not count those of my training, those that I went to with my grandfather Antonio , who also took me to training. They are moments that come to mind, unforgettable moments with my parents Paco and Aurora . Thank you mum, thank you dad, I only hope to have been up to your level to return the love with which you have treated me all my life. I trust that you are proud of your five children: Paco, Marcos, thank you brother for your help on the road that we traveled together, which was not easy. José María and Javi. I love you. I hope you are happy with my behaviour and commitment to the family, those values ​​that you taught me, not to change and to be the same as the first day, the same thing that I transmit to my children.

"Then the person who brings me balance and moderation came into my life, my love Alejandra. I want to thank Alejandra for never leaving me alone , not even in the worst moments. I have counted on her in difficult times, she has helped me, she has understood me and she has put up with me because of how I live football . She has put up with my bad faces, my mood swings and my loneliness. When we lose, I am one of those who do not want to see anyone. It is not easy to live together in those moments and Alejandra, you have shown me that you understand me like no one else in this world.

"Thank you for your patience and thank you for loving me so much, Ale. We have formed a family with Jesus and Romeo, my two little ones, my two jewels, the reason for my life. Together with your mother we instilled in you the values ​​with which we grew up: passion, respect and humility, and you are also Sevilla fans, which also adds up. These six months have been a gift knowing the problems I have endured, these years suffering from hip problems , but these last few weeks, the ailment has worsened. "It has gotten worse, it has gotten worse. Going back to training and playing has been very difficult, but very emotional at the same time . Why leave it in December? What I wanted was to accompany my teammates through this stretch, it has been a real gift to be with you.

"We're coming off two very difficult years and I wanted to be with the team, to be a protagonist in this transition to help the younger players and to pass on my experience of how I understand how great Sevilla is . Since Joaquín Caparrós , who gave me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of playing in the first team, I've been with many coaches and I've learned from all of them. The debut was against Espanyol, I came on for Paco Gallardo and from that moment on we've achieved many things. Perhaps the first Europa League , that goal in the semi-finals by our great Antonio Puerta, may be the most special after so many years, but all the titles are wonderful. I don't forget the very hard personal moments that I've had to overcome. The painful losses of José Antonio Reyes and Antonio Puerta . I decided to wear Puerta's shirt because my wish has been to give everything for him in every game and that should be, to give joy to the fans in their memory, in the memory of two Sevilla players who left us too soon and too young.

"My adventure at Manchester City was very satisfying . Manuel Pellegrini's help allowed us to win and enjoy ourselves away from home. I only support one club, but I have to divide my CV between two teams. At City I was happy and matured as a player and as a person . I will be enormously grateful to its people and its fans. South Africa 2010 , that afternoon at Soccer City in Johannesburg, will remain in the memory of the Spanish people. Taking part in the play that led to the goal is putting the icing on the cake of a historic feat for our football. I won't forget Kiev, another unforgettable memory, however this last stage with Luis de la Fuente's team has filled me with great joy , it has been a time of dedication and sacrifice until the end, obtaining a happy reward. What a great pride to defend my country!

"The illusion of always being there leads me to relive great satisfactions. We have recovered for Spain the enthusiasm for the Roja. The memories remain intact and we are left with the pride of having made so many people happy. I would like to end by thanking all the club's employees, all those who have been working tirelessly for months to bring about what is ending today. Thank you, thank you all very much. I will leave the most important for last. You, yes, you, the Sevilla fan , who dresses up every day with passion, emotion and the energy of living, with the glory of sharing this feeling because no one is greater than you, no one feels the way you feel, no one loves this red and white family like you do, no one feels the pride of this city's football more than you do, no one better than you to guide us on the path to success.

"How much I am going to miss you! I love you . They say that we never give up, so my greatest wish is that the team maintains the legacy that I have tried to give every day, which is none other than giving everything on the field until my last breath. May these players and those to come do the same so that you can carry them on your shoulders. Comrades, make an effort and don't give up, dignify this shirt and this badge. Always in my heart so you never forget: I will be a Sevilla fan until death . I will miss you very much.

"Come on my Sevilla! Long live Sevilla!"