Real Betis pair Pellegrini and Joaquin attend Navas' Sevilla farewell

Real Betis pair Manuel Pellegrini and Joaquin were at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night for Jesus Navas' farewell.

Betis coach Pellegrini managed Navas at Manchester City, while director Joaquin played with the Sevilla great for Spain.

Pellegrini said before the ceremony: "It's an honour to be here with Jesús. We were lucky to be with him for three years in Manchester.

"They were three unforgettable years. Of course he was going to count on me being there. Despite being rivals, I admire him.

"The fact that he has a sports city named after him says what he means."