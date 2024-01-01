Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Rodri happy playing with Spain teammates Yamal, Williams: Infectious

Rodri happy playing with Spain teammates Yamal, Williams: Infectious
Rodri happy playing with Spain teammates Yamal, Williams: Infectious
Rodri happy playing with Spain teammates Yamal, Williams: InfectiousLaLiga
Manchester City midfielder Rodri says Spain youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are inseparable.

Barcelona teen Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Williams have lit up the Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spain teammate Rodri says: “They are like this all day, looking for each other.

"They seem to get along well but they fight all day. They infect us with that innocence, that fun football, although there are times when we have to tell them to have a little calm and concentration.” 

Indeed, Rodri also told Cadena Cope: “Yes, yes… In some talks they are the last to remain silent and I tell them: ’16 years and you are the last to arrive.’ But hey, otherwise good.”

Mentions
LaLigaRodriWilliams NicoYamal LamineManchester CityAth BilbaoBarcelonaEuro
Related Articles
Bayern Munich ace Musiala: Watching Yamal is completely crazy!
Spain coach De la Fuente: Yamal criticism is always heavy
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Spain wingers are spectacular