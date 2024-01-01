Rodri happy playing with Spain teammates Yamal, Williams: Infectious

Manchester City midfielder Rodri says Spain youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are inseparable.

Barcelona teen Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Williams have lit up the Euros.

Spain teammate Rodri says: “They are like this all day, looking for each other.

"They seem to get along well but they fight all day. They infect us with that innocence, that fun football, although there are times when we have to tell them to have a little calm and concentration.”

Indeed, Rodri also told Cadena Cope: “Yes, yes… In some talks they are the last to remain silent and I tell them: ’16 years and you are the last to arrive.’ But hey, otherwise good.”