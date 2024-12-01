Man City lining up move for Real Valladolid defender Bah

Manchester City are eyeing Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah.

The Sun says City have been watching Bah this season.

And a January move could now be on, with Bah impressing for a struggling Valladolid so far this term.

Bah, 18, is on-loan from Sierra Leone's AIK Freetong. He was expected to spend the season with Valladolid B, but such has been his impact that he's now a first team starter.

Against Real Sociedad in a 0-0 home draw, Bah became the first Sierra Leone player to feature in LaLiga.

