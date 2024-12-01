Man City lining up move for Real Valladolid defender Bah

Tribal Football
Manchester City are eyeing Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah.

The Sun says City have been watching Bah this season.

And a January move could now be on, with Bah impressing for a struggling Valladolid so far this term.

Bah, 18, is  on-loan from Sierra Leone's AIK Freetong. He was expected to spend the season with Valladolid B, but such has been his impact that he's now a first team starter.

Against Real Sociedad in a 0-0 home draw, Bah became the first Sierra Leone player to feature in LaLiga.

 

