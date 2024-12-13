Zubimendi unconvinced joining a struggling Man City side under Guardiola

Tribal Football
Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has not been convinced to join Manchester City this winter.

The Spaniard does not want to leave San Sebastián until he is 100 percent certain it is the right move.

Per The Telegraph, City have been negotiating with the player and hope to find an agreement.

However, Pep Guardiola's side may yet have to contend with competition from Liverpool.

The Merseyside club are also serious about Zubimendi, having tried to sign him in the summer.

Zubimendi is City’s ideal replacement for injured defensive midfielder Rodri.

