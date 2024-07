Saudi pair willing to meet price for Man City wing-back Cancelo

The Saudi Pro League is emerging as a serious option for Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo.

With Barcelona going cold on Cancelo after last season's loan, City remain eager to find a buyer for the defender.

Sport says City are prepared to sell for €30m.

And now Al Ahli and Al-Ettifaq are ready to meet City's valuation.

Cancelo's contract with City expires in the summer of 2027.