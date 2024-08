Malmo make offer for Real Valladolid defender Torres

Malmo FF are moving for Real Valladolid defender David Torres.

Sportbladet says Malmo have made an opening offer for Torres, 21.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malmö FF is working on other options, but Torres is the highest priority right now.

Torres, who is left-footed, has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026.

He helped Valladolid make a return to the LaLiga last season.