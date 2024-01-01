Asenjo announces retirement after leaving Real Valladolid

Sergio Asenjo has announced his retirement.

The goalkeeper has come off contract at Real Valladolid.

Asenjo featured in ten games last season with Valladolid. After 17 years as a pro, he has now hung up the gloves.

Atletico Madrid, Malaga and Villarreal also cost among his former clubs.

Asenjo made his announcement through a letter on his social networks, in which he assured that it has been "a difficult decision to make", but that he feels that it is "the right time" to "close this very important chapter" of his life.