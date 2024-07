DONE DEAL: Valencia defender Comert joins Real Valladolid

Valencia defender Eray Cömert has joined Real Valladolid.

Comert moves to Valladolid in a straight loan without a purchase option.

The defender follows the route of teammate and fellow stopper Cesar Tarrega, who spent last season on-loan with Valladolid.

Comert spent last season with Nantes.

His loan in France involved 25 games, 23 of them starting, also scoring two goals.