Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos: Vinicius Jr best in world

Dani Ceballos is convinced Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr is currently the best player in the world.

Vini Jr was superb in Real's preseason win against Chelsea yesterday in the US.

Ceballos said afterwards: "Vini's level is not from now, he has been doing very good years, superlative. I think it is not the first pass, I remember one similar to Jude (Bellingham) at the Bernabéu. He is a player who can contribute a lot to you, inside and out.

"The truth is that Vini's level is worth praising him because he has gone from less to more and now he is the best in the world."

The Andalusian also assessed his future, although he preferred to focus on the upcoming match against Atalanta.

"There are still days left on the market but I am happy here. Now we are focused on the Super Cup match, we want to return, rest and face the final in the best possible way," he added.