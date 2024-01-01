Ancelotti: Real Madrid excited going to Mallorca

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says they're ready to go to Real Mallorca tomorrow for their LaLiga opener.

Ancelotti is confident they'll be ready for the atmosphere at Son Moix.

He said, “The league starts tomorrow. We are excited about it and we want to hold on to the title that we deservedly won last season. It's always been difficult for us against Mallorca. Now they have changed coach and another very experienced and capable coach has come in. We’ll have to fight to win the game.

“We don't know how many competitions we'll have to play in because the Club World Cup and the Intercontinental are not quite clear yet. Even so, we're going to compete in all of them and in all the games we have ahead of us.

"Nobody is talking about a septet. The calendar demands that we only focus on the games we have to play, starting with tomorrow's. We have to think about preparing things every three days because that's what the calendar demands, but with this squad we can compete in all competitions.”

Ancelotti also said: “Favourites or not, we have to fight against every team in the league. The quality of the Spanish teams is clear. What the Spanish players have managed to achieve at both the European Championship and the Olympic Games speaks volumes. Atlético, Barcelona and ourselves have strengthened our squads. Now we have to prepare properly for the matches against very good players.

“It's going to be a fun league. I've seen the first few games and they've been great. They've had a lot of action, few fouls, few stoppages and they've been well refereed. We've started well and we have to continue in this direction. The semi-automatic offside system will help us a lot because it makes the refereeing clearer. I hope it will be a fun league, especially for us.”