Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players

'The Best' sees Vinicius Junior become Real Madrid's highest paid

Carlos Volcano
'The Best' sees Vinicius Junior become Real Madrid's highest paid
'The Best' sees Vinicius Junior become Real Madrid's highest paidLaLiga
Winning FIFA's 'The Best' award for 2024 has made Vinicius Junior the highest paid player at Real Madrid.

Last week's triumph for the Brazil attacker will see a new bonus triggered in his contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AS says Vini Jr's deal to 2027 is worth €15m-a-year, which he originally signed in 2022.

The agreement also included a bonus of €20m - net - over two years should he win 'The Best'. 

What's more, if Vini wins the next Ballon d'Or or The Best - or if he finishes in the top three in either of the two awards - his salary will shoot up again.

And that is likely to happen if the Brazilian maintains his current level.

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Matthaus takes aim at Real Madrid star Vini Jr: Neymar isn't the right role-model
FIFA president Infantino tribute to Real Madrid star Vini Jr after 'The Best' win