'The Best' sees Vinicius Junior become Real Madrid's highest paid

Winning FIFA's 'The Best' award for 2024 has made Vinicius Junior the highest paid player at Real Madrid.

Last week's triumph for the Brazil attacker will see a new bonus triggered in his contract.

AS says Vini Jr's deal to 2027 is worth €15m-a-year, which he originally signed in 2022.

The agreement also included a bonus of €20m - net - over two years should he win 'The Best'.

What's more, if Vini wins the next Ballon d'Or or The Best - or if he finishes in the top three in either of the two awards - his salary will shoot up again.

And that is likely to happen if the Brazilian maintains his current level.