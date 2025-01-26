Mallorca coach Arrasate on Betis defeat: I'm falling out of love with this game

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was left floored after their 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis.

Omar Mascarrel was sent off for Mallorca midway through the second-half before Cedric Bakambu hit Betis' winner six minutes into injury-time.

Afterwards, Arrasate made clear how disappointed the match left him.

The match:

“I am deeply sad because I am falling out of love with this sport. I fell in love with my father going to Atocha. I am losing all desire for anything. We have been feeling ignored for a month and we see actions that happen in every game, you stop a frame and it falls against us and the other way around it is not reviewed. These are situations that are very tiring and I am not angry, I feel sad. Thursday will come and I will look at who is in the VAR because they have become the protagonists of the games.”

Mallorca is lacking in goals:

“It is a handicap. We have not scored as many goals as we did today because when you are better at not translating it, it feels bad, the second half has been equal. We are struggling to score. We have to improve collectively and create situations like the first half so that the attackers can be successful.

"We have been feeling ignored for a month and we see actions that happen in all the games, you stop a frame and it falls against us and the other way around, they are not reviewed."

What did you mean by 'we felt ignored'?

"You know what happened and nobody has talked about what happened because we are Mallorca. We cannot have the same voice as others. We felt ignored. The match came and I protested an action with four to zero and Valjent could not play today because he ended up in the hospital. Or Omar's if you stop the frame it is a red card, there have been similar situations that have not gone in our favour. It is tiring because I don't know if it is worth getting angry, I fell in love with something else, not this. Some people might think it is a tantrum, no. I have been thinking about it for a long time and today I say it here.”

Statement from the Mallorquinista Movement, which says that an institutional figure is needed:

"I have been here for a short time, but I think that they are here to gather information and people may have demanded more forcefulness. My job is to prevent them from scoring today's goal. I am not oblivious to everything else and I am expressing how I feel."

Team feeling:

"It's not enough for me because we lost, we had to accept criticism, we played better in the first half without translating it and in the second half it was equal, the fact that the goal came in the 96th minute is another blow. Because the change of image is in the background because the blow is big."

Six red cards in the League:

“Some of them were deserved, but I don’t like the fact that the referee doesn’t see it, but the VAR guy called it because he calls you on other things and not on others. We are not the ones who put the safety of the rival player at risk the most.”

VAR has not taken into account Dani:

“I was up there and I saw it up there, it’s very clear. There’s up and down. It’s a clear penalty. The referee had a good vision to see it, there’s another one who can call it. It seems like we’re complaining because we’re losing, but we’re talking about a trend in the direction football is going or where it’s been taken. Not a team getting angry after losing in the 96th minute.”