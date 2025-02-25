Mallorca coach Arrasate eases Euro talk after draw at Sevilla

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate has cooled talk of Europe after their 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Monday night.

Sevilla were leading thanks to Kike Salas' goal just before halftime ahead of Martin Valjent's injury-time equaliser for Mallorca.

And Arrasate insists Mallorca still need points to guarantee LaLiga safety, despite talk of finishing in the European places.

He said, "We have 35 points and that is not enough, so we are not going to change our objective until we achieve our first."

Arrasate highlighted that his team's goal in extra time which meant the final 1-1 "does justice."

He also said that Mallorca had "more and clearer chances" in the second half than Sevilla and that he is "happy with the draw and with a point, which is good, especially when they are losing in extra time" and also "for the team's effort".

The coach of the Balearic team referred to Sevilla's first goal, which came in extra time of the first half, and commented that for him "there was no fault in the play" prior to the goal.