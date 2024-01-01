Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Chelsea youngster

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to nab a young Chelsea star.

The Blues are usually the club pushing to sign the best young players around the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they could get a taste of their own medicine when it comes to youngster Josh Acheampong.

Per The Independent, the 18-year-old is one who the club may be considering selling.

They are aware that if they can get a decent fee, he would represent pure profit on the books.

Both Real and PSG are willing to put in a bid as early as this summer, as Acheampong can play in central defense and as a right-back.