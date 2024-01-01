Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Chelsea youngster

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Chelsea youngster
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Chelsea youngster
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Chelsea youngsterAction Plus
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to nab a young Chelsea star.

The Blues are usually the club pushing to sign the best young players around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they could get a taste of their own medicine when it comes to youngster Josh Acheampong.

Per The Independent, the 18-year-old is one who the club may be considering selling.

They are aware that if they can get a decent fee, he would represent pure profit on the books.

Both Real and PSG are willing to put in a bid as early as this summer, as Acheampong can play in central defense and as a right-back.

Mentions
Acheampong JoshChelseaPSGReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaLigue 1
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Fernandez could become Chelsea's vice captain despite controversy
Jorgensen: Chelsea defence will learn from Real Madrid defeat