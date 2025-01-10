Malaga coach Pellicer blasts Barcelona registration success: We suffered historic crisis!

Malaga coach Sergio Pellicer has hit out at Barcelona's successful registration appeal.

After both the LaLiga and the RFEF had rejected Barca's attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, they were overruled temporarily by the High Sports Council this week.

Pellicer has voiced his protest after recalling how similar Barca's situation is compared to when Malaga were blocked from registering Shinji Okazaki in 2019.

“There is a before and an after," said Pellicer. "The before is that this club lived for two years with 18 professional players. We did not comply with the rules and we were punished. Of those two seasons, I was there for a year and a half. There was a sports ERE and another ERE for the club's employees. Because the sporting aspect also affects the institutional aspect. We had to adjust and go through hard times. That was the before, we made mistakes and we complied."

Sergio Pellicer continued his speech to point out that he does not think the issue is fair if the precautionary measure finally becomes a permanent measure.

“The aftermath will be marked now. The rules will not be the same for everyone. This marks a before and after. I can talk about the before because I lived through a season and a half. Now the precautionary measure is in place and another path is opening up for everyone. We complied and these were the moments of the greatest sporting and institutional crisis in the history of Málaga. Many people lost their jobs. I have lived through the day to day before. I think that in the next 15 days there could be a different destiny for many from now on."