Atletico Madrid protest over Barcelona's registration approval

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid have made clear their protest over Barcelona's registration approval.

After both the LaLiga and the RFEF had rejected Barca's attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, only to be overruled temporarily by the High Sports Council.

In response, Atletico Madrid declared in a statement:

“Atletico Madrid wants to show its deep concern about the situation generated in Spanish football after the resolution adopted this Wednesday by the Higher Sports Council. We believe that this decision endangers the current system, calling into question the rules of the game.

“The Sports Law itself includes and protects the economic control of La Liga. However, with this resolution, it is put at risk. The economic control of La Liga has been the main tool that has managed to turn our football into a solvent sector, a process admired internationally.

“Our club, like all members of La Liga until this resolution, has been complying with the rules of economic control and will continue to respect them. In fact, in order to compete at the level we have been doing in recent years, we have decided to carry out different capital increases, despite the enormous effort that this entails.

“This government intervention creates a very dangerous precedent, as it opens the door to breaking the rules and making the serious mistakes of the past. Atletico Madrid maintains its commitment to rigour and responsible management. Without clear and equal rules for all, there is no fair competition possible.”

