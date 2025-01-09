Furious LaLiga president Tebas takes aim at Barcelona registration success: Tragicomedy!

A furious LaLiga president Javier Tebas has taken to social media after Barcelona's registration success.

Barca, via the Higher Sports Council (CSD), have had their appeal accepted to have Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered. The decision runs against the rulings of both LaLiga and the RFEF.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tebas posted to social media in response:

"Chapter 1 of this tragicomedy

"Many things are surprising about the recent precautionary measure:

"1. Speed ​​of the process: An unusual speed that did not give rise to any opinion from either LaLiga or the RFEF.

"2. Forgetting previous resolutions: Ignoring previous decisions of both the CSD and the courts of justice.

"3. Declaration of lack of competence of the Monitoring Committee: This decision demonstrates a profound lack of knowledge of how pre-approvals and quasi-definitive licences are managed. Are there no prior agreements in these institutions?

"Furthermore, there is no mention at any point of the articles of the RFEF regulations that prevented the granting of licenses to players, which is the key to the issue and not economic control. Was this an intentional omission?

"It is clear that, with this precautionary measure, the CSD contradicts what is stated in the reasons for the Sports Law, which praise the economic control of LaLiga. This control, admired worldwide, has been key to saving numerous historic clubs from ruin and achieving an integrated competition on and off the field. However, the CSD questions this, once again showing a lack of knowledge of the effects of its decisions (which is not the first time).

"For some time now, the CSD – and in particular its president, giving the appropriate instructions – seems to have the objective of dismantling the systems that operate in LaLiga and have the majority support of the clubs. The president of the CSD seems to listen to a single voice, which does not represent Spanish professional football. And that voice, curiously, maintains a complicit silence in this case. Where is Real Madrid TV now?"