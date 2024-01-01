Malaga chief Loren details plans for Barcelona target Antonito

Malaga chief Loren Juarros is confident keeping hold of teenage whiz Antonio Cordero.

The 17 year-old winger is a target for Barcelona, which had an offer rising to €4m rejected by Malaga on deadline day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Loren said this morning: “I was with his father on Sunday at La Academia and he told me: 'If you want, we will renew'.

"We spoke to him to tell him that Málaga is his place and that we trust him. That is the premise and where we are going to work, I trust that I will be able to do it.

"We have a meeting pending with the representation agency. When Madrid or Barcelona call you, it is normal that this pressure is generated. I told him that we can reach an agreement and we have to reach an agreement.

"We will make an effort so that Antoñito Cordero stays here within the limits of normality and the demands that Málaga has.”