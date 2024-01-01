DONE DEAL: Ghana's Dreams FC bouncing after Issah sale directly to Barcelona

Ghanaian prospect Abdul Aziz Issah has joined Barcelona.

Local Ghanaian club Dreams FC have announced Issah has joined Barca and will initially be registered with Barca Atletic.

The club confirmed: "Dreams FC announce the transfer of Abdul Aziz Issah to Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old finalised his move on transfer deadline day. Issah, rated by CAF as one of the continent’s best young players, emerged as the top scorer in last season’s Confederations Cup.

"He scored four goals and provided two assists in 10 games to help Dreams reach a historic semi-final in the African club competition, missing out only on eventual winners and Egyptian giants Zamalek. The sensational winger made 17 goal contributions (7 goals and 10 assists) in the Ghana Premier League last season. He also scored four goals in five games in the FA Cup competition.

"On the domestic front, Issah was a key player for the Ghana U20 team that won gold at the Africa Games. Issah joined the first team at Dreams FC in 2022 after coming through the club’s youth ranks – Still Believe and In God We Trust FC respectively. His move to one of the biggest clubs in the world is a milestone in the history of Dreams FC, one that everyone associated with the club is proud of.

"The entire Dreams FC family wishes the youngster all the best as he embarks on this exciting new journey."