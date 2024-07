Lunin makes clear Real Madrid plans

Andriy Lunin has declared he wants to stay with Real Madrid.

With less than a year to run on his Real deal, it's been suggested the Ukraine goalkeeper will be on the move this summer.

However, Lunin insists he wants to stay, despite Thibaut Courtois being fully fit, so relegating him to being the Belgian's backup this coming season.

He told El Chiringuito: "I want to stay at Real Madrid and I want to play.

"I have already been clear about that."