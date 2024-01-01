Lunin makes clear Rea Madrid plans

Tribal Football
Andriy Lunin says he wants to stay with Real Madrid.

His contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2025. The parties have been negotiating an extension for some time.

"Right now I am 100 percent focused on the EC with my country and I don't think about anything else," said Lunin from Ukraine's Euros camp.

"For external questions, my agent is available. In life, anything can happen but of course, yes, I would like to continue (at Real Madrid)."

It's said Real are keen to extend Lunin's deal to 2029.

