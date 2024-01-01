Tribal Football
Lunin warns Real Madrid: I want to be No1
Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin admits he wants regular football.

Lunin is yet to settle on a new deal with Real as he faces being relegated to second-choice behind Thibaut Courtois for the new season.

He told Marca: "Let's see... The only thing I can say is that everything went well with Real Madrid and that now everything is in the hands of Real Madrid.

"This is what I can say about my future. I understand that everything will be complicated, because Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but this makes me better and stronger mentally too.

"I want to play in everything and be number 1. As I always say, the work always pays off in one way or another."

