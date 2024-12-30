Lunin and Real Madrid prepare for split

Andriy Lunin is preparing to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

AS says Lunin may leave Real Madrid this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both the goalkeeper and Real management could be ready to listen to offers.

However, no potential price tag is yet to be raised.

Lunin extended his contract with Real Madrid as recently as this year. The new agreement extends through to the summer of 2030.

But the Ukraine international is ready to move on, with Thibaut Courtois clearly established as Real's No1.