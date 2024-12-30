Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players

Lunin and Real Madrid prepare for split

Carlos Volcano
Lunin and Real Madrid prepare for split
Lunin and Real Madrid prepare for splitLaLiga
Andriy Lunin is preparing to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

AS says Lunin may leave Real Madrid this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both the goalkeeper and Real management could be ready to listen to offers.

However, no potential price tag is yet to be raised.

Lunin extended his contract with Real Madrid as recently as this year. The new agreement extends through to the summer of 2030.

But the Ukraine international is ready to move on, with Thibaut Courtois clearly established as Real's No1.

Mentions
LaLigaLunin AndriyReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ancelotti warns Como: We believe Paz can be part of Real Madrid future
Ancelotti excited by Real Madrid season chances; but keeps door open to Roma
Grandfather of Guler lays out Real Madrid plans