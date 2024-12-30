Grandfather of Guler lays out Real Madrid plans

The grandfather of Arda Guler insists he'll be staying with Real Madrid.

The Turkey midfielder has battled for consistent minutes this season, but his family are confident he'll make it with Real Madrid.

Mehmet Ali Guler told AS: “Real Madrid is not leaving this boy alone, and it won't. Arda will be there.

"I told him: ‘Son, you are already number one. Turkey knows you, the world knows you, everyone knows you', but he wants more than that.

"He says: ‘I am going to be number one’ . He probably wants to surpass Ronaldo, Messi, etc. I think he will succeed.”