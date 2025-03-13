Liverpool watching Villarreal wing-back Cardona

Liverpool are watching Villarreal wing-back Sergi Cardona.

The Reds will seek to buy a new left-back this summer as they plan to eventually replace Andrew Robertson.

Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez is regarded as their top choice.

However, the Daily Mail says Liverpool are also showing interest in Cardona.

The 25-year-old left Las Palmas for Villarreal last summer. Cardona has one goal and six assists in 25 La Liga matches this season.

The Reds have been following Cardona for 18 months. His contract with Villarreal extends until the summer of 2027.