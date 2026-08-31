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Harvey Elliott offered La Liga loan exit after Barcola's arrival

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.Profimedia

Liverpool's blockbuster transfer move for Bradley Barcola could see Harvey Elliott move on before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have ended weeks of speculation over the France international moving to Merseyside by agreeing a deal with European champions PSG for a reported £106M.

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Barcola joins Victor Munoz as a new face in Andoni Iraola's attack and Cody Gakpo could now join Manchester City.

England international Elliott spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, but Unai Emery opted against a permanent deal, with the former Fulham star effectively frozen out to avoid triggering a £35M purchase clause in the second half of the campaign. 

Iraola has opted against using him in Liverpool's first two games of 2026/27, and an exit looks certain, as he moves into the final year of his contract at Anfield.

BBC Sport are reporting a last minute loan offer has arrived from LaLiga side Valencia with the Spanish giants open to covering half of his wages as part of the deal.

His expiring contract means a loan would effectively be the end of his Liverpool career after winning the 2024/25 Premier League title and making 149 appearances for the club.

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Bradley BarcolaHarvey ElliottAndoni IraolaLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfersValencia

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