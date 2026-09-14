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Liverpool 'know what they need to do' to retain Araujo in 2027

Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo.
Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo.Profimedia

Liverpool will make a decision on keeping Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo permanently at the start of 2027.

Following the summer departure of Ibrahima Konate, and continued injury concerns over Conor Bradley, Andoni Iraola had prioritised bringing in a flexible defender to cover across his backline

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Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni's own fitness issues, and lack of experience, were also a concern and a loan deal was struck with the defending LaLiga champions to bring in Araujo for the 2026/27 campaign.

Despite some initial concerns over his adaptation, the Uruguayan has featured in all five games played so far this season, and started the last three at right-back.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the option of a non-mandatory €55M purchase clause in the agreement - and claimed a deal would be straightforward - if Liverpool want to pay that figure.

No call on a full transfer will be made until at least January with Liverpool having full flexibility up to next summer to make a final decision.

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LaLigaRonald AraujoLiverpoolBarcelonaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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