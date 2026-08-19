Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid move

Saha says Man Utd are "too reliant on Bruno Fernandes" as Baleba bid is made this week

Jose Mourinho speaks on being rejected by Rodri: His doubts created doubts in me!

Carlos Baleba update: Man Utd make bid for Brighton midfielder in £65M deal

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani reaches 750 career appearances

Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd closing in on Baleba, Arsenal agree Konsa fee

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Liverpool's rising star Ifeanyi Ndukwe set to sign for Levante on loan amid restrictions

Liverpool's rising star Ifeanyi Ndukwe set to sign for Levante on loan amid restrictions
Liverpool's rising star Ifeanyi Ndukwe set to sign for Levante on loan amid restrictionsAidan Hunter / Actionplus / Profimedia

Ifeanyi Ndukwe is set to leave Liverpool on loan amid restrictions over when he can play at the club.

Ndukwe does not currently qualify for a work permit at Anfield and therefore he is not allowed to play for Liverpool in a competitive game in 2026 because he didn't reach the points target required to qualify for a UK work permit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The young defender, who stands at 6ft 6in (taller than captain Virgil van Dijk) has been poached by a number of sides hoping to steal him away on loan this summer in a move that would work for the Reds. 

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday morning that La Liga side Levante are very interested as the Spanish side aim to complete a deal ahead of the season starting this weekend. 

“Levante have agreed on loan deal to sign Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Liverpool. 

“The Spanish club will cover his salary as straight loan deal has been verbally agreed today. 

“Ndukwe, waiting for formal steps with #LFC over loan exit as per @sanchis14.” 

Levante finished above the relegation places last season thanks only to their head-to-head record, after finishing on the same points as relegated Mallorca

Despite this, Liverpool are said to be open to allowing Ndukwe to make the switch in a move that would hand him valuable game time.  

Van Dijk labelled Ndukwe a "big talent" after playing alongside him in preseason and it looks like the 18 year old has a bright future ahead of him. 

 

Mentions
Ifeanyi NdukweVirgil van DijkLiverpoolLevanteMallorcaPremier LeagueFootball transfersLaLiga

Related Articles

Van Dijk backs Liverpool's new defenders but warns they need time to settle

Van Dijk hints at why Jacquet leads Araujo in Liverpool centre back race

Virgil van Dijk reveals he 'so badly' wanted Liverpool move after Gerrard call