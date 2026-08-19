Liverpool's rising star Ifeanyi Ndukwe set to sign for Levante on loan amid restrictions

Ifeanyi Ndukwe is set to leave Liverpool on loan amid restrictions over when he can play at the club.

Ndukwe does not currently qualify for a work permit at Anfield and therefore he is not allowed to play for Liverpool in a competitive game in 2026 because he didn't reach the points target required to qualify for a UK work permit.

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The young defender, who stands at 6ft 6in (taller than captain Virgil van Dijk) has been poached by a number of sides hoping to steal him away on loan this summer in a move that would work for the Reds.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday morning that La Liga side Levante are very interested as the Spanish side aim to complete a deal ahead of the season starting this weekend.

“Levante have agreed on loan deal to sign Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Liverpool.

“The Spanish club will cover his salary as straight loan deal has been verbally agreed today.

“Ndukwe, waiting for formal steps with #LFC over loan exit as per @sanchis14.”

Levante finished above the relegation places last season thanks only to their head-to-head record, after finishing on the same points as relegated Mallorca.

Despite this, Liverpool are said to be open to allowing Ndukwe to make the switch in a move that would hand him valuable game time.

Van Dijk labelled Ndukwe a "big talent" after playing alongside him in preseason and it looks like the 18 year old has a bright future ahead of him.