Liverpool medical today for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is undergoing a Liverpool medical today.
The Georgia international is signing for the Reds, but will spend the season on-loan with Valencia.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go! Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining #LFC from Valencia.
"The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025.
"This season he’s staying in Valencia."