Liverpool medical today for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is undergoing a Liverpool medical today.

The Georgia international is signing for the Reds, but will spend the season on-loan with Valencia.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go! Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining #LFC from Valencia.

"The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025.

"This season he’s staying in Valencia."