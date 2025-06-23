Lisci and Mirandes agree to part ways

Alessio Lisci is leaving his coaching position with Mirandes.

The Italian has made the decision after Saturday's LaLiga promotion playoff defeat to Real Oviedo.

Lisci was in charge of the Segunda Division outfit for two seasons, leading 88 games overall.

Mirandes and Lisci agreed this morning to end their association by mutual decision. He leaves as one of Mirandes' most successful coaches.

Mirandes declared in a statement: "Thank you for everything, coach. You will always be part of our club's history."