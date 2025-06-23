Athletic Bilbao release statement after Nico mural defaced

Athletic Bilbao have released a lengthy statement after a mural featuring the Williams brothers was defaced.

With Nico Williams close to joining Barcelona this summer, fans have taken to the mural created by local artist, Carlos Lopez.

Athletic said in a statement today:

"The dignity of a club is the dignity of the people who comprise it and is measured by their ability to behave in a manner consistent with their own values, without giving in to provocation or demeaning themselves, and always holding their heads high. Respect is one of the fundamental pillars of Athletic Club.

"Summer has just begun, and posts about Nico Williams, a player with a contract with Athletic Club until 2027, abound in the media and social media. Along with them, countless comments and reactions of all kinds. Nico is one of us. A player raised in Lezama, beloved in the locker room, and supported by his fans.

"The dignity of a club is also reflected in the way it protects its own. That's why those who erased Nico's image from the mural by artist Carlos López in Barakaldo don't represent Athletic Club. And if they think they're part of this family, they should know they're wrong: disrespecting one of our own is disrespecting Athletic Club itself.

"The Club understands that the current situation may cause concern among Athletic fans, especially when fueled by rumors, arrogance, or disdain for our identity. But being an Athletic fan also means knowing how to maintain composure. Defending Athletic means acting with respect, not falling for provocations or losing your manners."

Athletic a family and winning project

"The Club will defend its interests with determination and firmness wherever necessary, always faithful to its principles. But Athletic is much more than a collection of individuals. It's a family, a group, a community united by a special way of understanding football.

"And it's also a winning project. With a committed generation of players, with exemplary fans, and with an identity that can't be bought or sold. Athletic has a present and a future. Because this Club will always move forward, with its head held high, with respect, and with pride. With those who are here and with those who will come.

"Athletic Club has already contacted street artist Carlos López to help him with any assistance he may need and restore Nico Williams to the mural, alongside his brother Iñaki."