Garcia thrilled to ink Barcelona contract: I want to achieve great things here

Joan Garcia is delighted to have signed for Barcelona.

After agreeing to pay his €25m buyout clause, Barca have managed to prise the goalkeeper away from bitter local rivals Espanyol.

Advertisement Advertisement

Garcia signed a deal to 2031 yesterday and told Barca media: "I'm very happy. I've been looking forward to this day. Now I have to keep growing as a goalkeeper, win a lot, and achieve some great things, which is why I came here.

"When there's such a young team with such good players, it's an exciting project. I know many of them and I'm eager to get started.

"I define myself as a brave goalkeeper, who likes to help the team, quick in goal and with reflexes, and I try to contribute in the air.

"I've seen the model of the Spotify Camp Nou and it's impressive. I'm really looking forward to using it for the first time; I'm sure you'll see a lot of victories."